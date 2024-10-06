RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 31st

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RMI opened at $16.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $16.50.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
