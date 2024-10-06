Presidio Property Trust, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SQFTP)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance
SQFTP opened at $14.98 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
