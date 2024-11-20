Etfidea LLC Sells 64 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Etfidea LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Etfidea LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK stock opened at $335.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $246.18 and a 1 year high of $342.22.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

