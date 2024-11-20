Etfidea LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Etfidea LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MWA Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $298.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.37. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $222.38 and a 12-month high of $314.34.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

