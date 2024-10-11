Flare Self Reported Market Cap Hits $728.18 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Flare has a total market capitalization of $728.18 million and $4.01 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flare has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000088 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.43 or 0.00254690 BTC.

Flare Coin Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,591,305,976 coins and its circulating supply is 50,229,144,637 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,591,307,498.23886 with 50,229,145,337.856895 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01425306 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $4,007,513.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

