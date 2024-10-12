Tudor Gold Corp. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (CVE:TUD)

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tudor Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tudor Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tudor Gold’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of Tudor Gold stock opened at C$1.04 on Thursday. Tudor Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$241.53 million, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.83.

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

