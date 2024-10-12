FY2025 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Viper Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VNOM. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

VNOM stock opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $52.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Viper Energy by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy by 962.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

