Canadian Solar Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Solar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $1.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $924.92 million, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,115,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $75,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,800 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198,646 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

