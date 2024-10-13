180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Update

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
180 Degree Capital Stock Performance
TURN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,029. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. 180 Degree Capital has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $4.47.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
