Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Short Interest Update

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Kambi Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KMBIF remained flat at C$12.40 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.96. Kambi Group has a 52 week low of C$8.97 and a 52 week high of C$16.01.

Kambi Group Company Profile

Kambi Group plc operates as an independent provider of sports betting technology and services to the betting and gaming industry in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides compliance, technology, and odds-compiling services to customer intelligence and risk management, built on, and delivered through sports betting platform.

