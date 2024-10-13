Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Hits $0.0191

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Alchemy Pay token can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $156.89 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay’s launch date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,228,041,656 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Alchemy Pay has a current supply of 9,999,999,999.999989 with 8,228,041,655.860527 in circulation. The last known price of Alchemy Pay is 0.01950215 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $5,744,005.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alchemypay.org/.”

