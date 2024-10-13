Frax Price Down 0% This Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, Frax has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Frax token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $647.38 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.00253401 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,433,438 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Frax has a current supply of 1,044,853,133.2587842 with 649,433,438.165934 in circulation. The last known price of Frax is 0.99705639 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 706 active market(s) with $4,737,148.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://frax.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

