U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on USEG

U.S. Energy Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 262,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,951. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 145.83% and a negative return on equity of 74.13%.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.