U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
U.S. Energy Stock Up 10.1 %
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 145.83% and a negative return on equity of 74.13%.
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.
