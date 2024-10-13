Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Rises By 101.9%

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2024

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBNDGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, an increase of 101.9% from the September 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of UBND stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.89. 132,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,210. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,596,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.