Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Rises By 101.9%

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, an increase of 101.9% from the September 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of UBND stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.89. 132,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,210. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,596,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

