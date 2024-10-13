Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Rises By 101.9%

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, an increase of 101.9% from the September 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of UBND stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.89. 132,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,210. VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.
The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
