Bitcoin SV Market Cap Hits $889.04 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $44.97 or 0.00071749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $889.04 million and $23.96 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,733.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.25 or 0.00512559 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00030637 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,769,606 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BSV through the process of mining. Bitcoin SV has a current supply of 19,769,303.125. The last known price of Bitcoin SV is 45.52599592 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $23,239,185.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bsvblockchain.org/.”

