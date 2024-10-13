FUNToken (FUN) Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

FUNToken (FUN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $38.46 million and approximately $923,321.58 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FUNToken has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,843,201,660 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “FUNToken (FUN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. FUNToken has a current supply of 10,843,201,660.398026. The last known price of FUNToken is 0.00351962 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $717,540.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://funtoken.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

