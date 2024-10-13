Everipedia Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $81.32 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.89 or 0.00253514 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 19,088,426,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “IQ (IQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. IQ has a current supply of 19,088,426,355.929. The last known price of IQ is 0.0061667 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $4,869,931.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iq.wiki/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

