Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 360,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.3 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Doman Building Materials Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

