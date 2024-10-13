Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 360,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.3 days.
Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 1.2 %
Doman Building Materials Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.
