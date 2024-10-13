Fruits 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $57,924.28 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Fruits has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $57,924.28 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fruits alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.63 or 0.00253544 BTC.

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,079,704,210 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fruits (FRTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Fruits has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 21,066,845,546.9 in circulation. The last known price of Fruits is 0.00001171 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $48,912.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fruitsblockchain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fruits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fruits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.