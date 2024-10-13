Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $48.15. 8,903,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,422,832. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

