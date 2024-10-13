Webster Bank N. A. Sells 1,677 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.4% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Up 1.5 %

DHR traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.33. 1,747,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,044. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.20.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

