Polymesh (POLYX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $121.00 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Polymesh token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $121.00 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,096,862,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,096,553,210.650924 with 896,277,612.824998 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.2346302 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $7,289,777.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

