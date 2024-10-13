REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Short Interest Update

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a growth of 189.3% from the September 15th total of 96,500 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in REE Automotive stock. M&G Plc bought a new stake in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,747,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,000. M&G Plc owned 16.62% of REE Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REE stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 48,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.06. REE Automotive has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

