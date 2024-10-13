Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 541,500 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the September 15th total of 248,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.3 days.
Sanofi Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SNYNF remained flat at $108.31 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,349. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.14. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $86.12 and a 12-month high of $119.65.
About Sanofi
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sanofi
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.