Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 541,500 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the September 15th total of 248,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNYNF remained flat at $108.31 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,349. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.14. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $86.12 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

