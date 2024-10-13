Short Interest in Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Expands By 100.0%

Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Südzucker Price Performance

OTCMKTS SUEZY remained flat at C$6.17 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.92. Südzucker has a fifty-two week low of C$6.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.85.

Get Südzucker alerts:

About Südzucker

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.