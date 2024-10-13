Short Interest in Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Expands By 100.0%

Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Südzucker Price Performance
OTCMKTS SUEZY remained flat at C$6.17 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.92. Südzucker has a fifty-two week low of C$6.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.85.
About Südzucker
