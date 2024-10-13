zkSync One Day Volume Hits $46.60 Million (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, zkSync has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One zkSync token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. zkSync has a total market cap of $471.80 million and approximately $46.60 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync.

zkSync Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.12989682 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $45,147,776.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase zkSync using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

