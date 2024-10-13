Request Price Tops $0.0977 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Request has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $75.11 million and $772,700.21 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008268 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014526 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,764.05 or 0.99993907 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000988 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09678182 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $654,265.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

