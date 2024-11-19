Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $321,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7,868.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,464,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 102.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 342,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 173,039 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $223.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.28 and a 1-year high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

