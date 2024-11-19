Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Strong-Buy Rating

UBS Group upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
