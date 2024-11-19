W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Buys 202 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% in the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,074,000 after buying an additional 4,630,466 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $528,429,000 after buying an additional 82,731 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $310,763,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after buying an additional 894,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 38.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $220,423,000 after buying an additional 203,882 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $309.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.16.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 4.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $326.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.13.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

