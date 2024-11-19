OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 930.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $87.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.