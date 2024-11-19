iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is BIP Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,479,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,272 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 5.1% of BIP Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $74,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 40,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

