Short Interest in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Decreases By 30.6%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 961,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 121.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 106.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of BNTX stock traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $120.52. The company had a trading volume of 472,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,575. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day moving average is $93.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.24. BioNTech has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $131.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioNTech from $113.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BioNTech from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.92.

Get Our Latest Report on BNTX

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.