Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.4 %

Intuit stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $616.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $630.68 and a 200 day moving average of $628.58.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total transaction of $19,372,935.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

