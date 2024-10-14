Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $188.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,099,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $577,189,000 after purchasing an additional 150,925 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 368,553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 99,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.