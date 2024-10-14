CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:CDTG) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

CDT Environmental Technology Investment’s (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, October 15th. CDT Environmental Technology Investment had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
CDT Environmental Technology Investment Stock Performance
CDTG opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.55. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.60.
About CDT Environmental Technology Investment
