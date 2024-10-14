CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:CDTG) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

CDT Environmental Technology Investment’s (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, October 15th. CDT Environmental Technology Investment had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Stock Performance

CDTG opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.55. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is a waste treatment company which designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services. CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

