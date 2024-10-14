Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Insider Purchases £17,600.29 in Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Jack Pailing bought 29,831 shares of Naked Wines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600.29 ($23,034.01).

Jack Pailing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jack Pailing sold 230,000 shares of Naked Wines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68), for a total transaction of £119,600 ($156,524.02).

Naked Wines Trading Up 1.2 %

WINE opened at GBX 59.70 ($0.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.37. Naked Wines plc has a one year low of GBX 26.50 ($0.35) and a one year high of GBX 77.90 ($1.02). The stock has a market cap of £44.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

