JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.31 and last traded at $58.31, with a volume of 151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.66.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $86,000.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

