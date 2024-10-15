Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 411 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6,173.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,759,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,608,000 after purchasing an additional 731,194 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 296,675 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,277,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,573,000 after purchasing an additional 288,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,960,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $224.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.49 and its 200-day moving average is $207.18. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.45 and a 52-week high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.