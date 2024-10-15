Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 31,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGOV stock opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

See Also

