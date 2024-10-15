Fiduciary Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,694,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,504,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at $3,562,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHR. JMP Securities raised their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

