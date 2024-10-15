First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,008 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 2.6% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $25,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 286,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 261,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 169,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. 1,286,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,936. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

