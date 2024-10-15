Magnus Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $78.83. 1,722,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,377. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

