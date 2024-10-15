Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Sells 402 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ETN stock traded down $7.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.04. 1,860,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,036. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $347.35. The stock has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.84.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.47.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

