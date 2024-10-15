Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 16,886 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 881,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,886 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $11,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 50,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,570,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,697. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

