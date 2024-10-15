Flare (FLR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $751.47 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Flare has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $751.47 million and $5.62 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,626,171,408 coins and its circulating supply is 50,337,589,655 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,619,127,791.91058 with 50,291,744,807.668015 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01522592 USD and is up 3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $9,461,044.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

