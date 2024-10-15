Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 86.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shearwater Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFGR traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $28.37. 190,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,510. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

