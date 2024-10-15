FMA Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

FMA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,028,000 after buying an additional 1,235,482 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,234,000 after buying an additional 443,033 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after buying an additional 1,317,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.55. 5,463,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,139. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

