Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys 73 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 68,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.16. The company had a trading volume of 519,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,835. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

