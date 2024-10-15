Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $19.18 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 6.7% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $19,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 1,695,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,076,000 after acquiring an additional 357,645 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 698,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 92,589 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $34.72. 1,268,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,794. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $35.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

